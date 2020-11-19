UPND MPs TO MOVE A MOTION AGAINST MATIBINI FOR TOLERATING THE ABUSE OF PARLIAMENTARY PRIVILEGES.

By George Lemba

The United Party for National Development (UPND) has commenced a process of moving a motion in Parliament against Speaker of National Assembly, Dr Patrick Matibini for allowing the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General, Davies Mwila to abuse parliamentary privileges in relation to PF MPs who didn’t vote for the collapsed Bill Number 10 of 2019.

PF Secretary General, Davies Mwila on 4th November, 2020, wrote to PF Kamfinsa MP, Elalio Musonda, Chifubu MP, Frank Ngambi and Mwansabombwe MP, Kabaso Kampampi to show cause as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against them for not votingfor Bill10.

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Jack Mwiimbu raised a point of order wondering whether this was not a contravention of section three of the Parliamentary Privileges Act.

And UPND Mazabuka Central lawmaker, Garry Nkombo says he and other MPs have since commenced the process of gathering signatures to move a motion of censure against Dr Matibini.

Hon Nkombo stated that the resolve by him and a number of MPs to move a motion against Dr Matibini had been necessitated by what he called the “unfair” ruling on the matter by both Dr Matibini and his deputy First Deputy Speaker, Catherine Namugala who stated that they were not competent to rule on a matter that had to do with the internal issues of the Patriotic Front.

But Hon Nkombo wondered why Dr Matibini was swift in summoning UPND Secretary General, Stephen Katuka to appear before him to answer to similar matters following a report in the Zambia Daily Mail that he intended to punish three UPND MPs who defied a party directive not to vote for Bill 10.

“I and other MPs have since commenced the process of gathering signatures to push for a motion against Dr Matibini for giving an impartial ruling when Hon. Jack Mwiimbu rose on a point of order over PF SG Davies Mwila’s decision to threaten disciplinary action against three of its MPs who didn’t vote for Bill 10. Dr Matibini had earlier ruled that he couldn’t interfere in the internal affairs of the PF while he was quick to summon Hon. Katuka on hearsay over a similar matter. So, we have already gather a number of signatures and as soon as we are done, we will table this motion,” said Hon Nkombo.