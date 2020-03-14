Patricia Mbewe

The Young African Leaders Initiative-YALI- is calling on UPND members of parliament not to walk away from parliament as the contentious bill 10 is tabled before the house on Tuesday.

Yesterday, Justice Minister, Given Lubinda announced that presentation of Bill Number 10 will go ahead in parliament on Tuesday next week.

YALI Governance and Legal Advisor, Isaac Mwanza has told journalists that it now remains to be seen whether UPND leader, Hakainde Hichilema will now provide leadership to his party MPs to support amendments which government intends to propose on the floor of the house.

Mr. Mwanza has reminded the UPND and its MPs that cleaning up this bill and enacting it into law will ensure the country has 30 days to hear a presidential petition in 2021 for any aggrieved party and bring sanity into the councils where mps must have a say in managing developmental projects and making by laws which affect their people.

And Mr. Mwanza says YALI believes the gesture by government to present the bill is a sign that it has been listening to debates surrounding bill 10 and has commended those that spoke against bill 10 and those who championed for its current provisions.

