UPND MUNALI ASPIRANT TO TRAIN 60 YOUTHS IN HOTEL INDUSTRY

UPND Munali Constituency aspiring candidate Lilian Mutambo has disclosed that she has secured 60 places for youths to train as chefs.

Mutambo has encouraged youths in Munali to take this opportunity seriously as it will change their lives now and in the future.

She says her focus is to ensure that more youths become self dependents rather than depending on their parents in their entire life when they can do things on their own.

Her target is those youths who don’t have any qualifications including grade 12 certificate to be trained with a life skill of being a chef.

“She has asked the wards to help her identify Youths who may have the passion to become Chefs but have no one to help them. According to her, once they finish their course, they will be placed in different hotels to gain experience and in most cases jobs are given. Her aim for this funding towards this empowerment is to give hope to the youths who have no idea that becoming a chef can help them in life,” stated Mutambo.

Mutambo will also foot the bills for uniforms and travel costs to the place of training.

Mutambo, says this initiative is not about elections, however it will be more effective if she is elected Member of Parliament for Munali.

“Once elected Member of Parliament for Munali Constituency, these life skills will be widely implemented as that is the vision I have for the all in Munali.”