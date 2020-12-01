By Edward Roy Makayi.

…..PRESS STATEMENT

UPND MUST DISOBEY INONGE WINA’S CALL TO HALT FERRYING OF PEOPLE TO REGISTER AS VOTERS PF ARE DOING SO HENCE UPND OR ANY OTHER PARTY MUST FOLLOW SUIT FREELY-MAKAYI.

The Republican vice presidents call that all those transporting people to go and register must stop is a misplaced statement aimed at disadvantaging the opposition. She saw the unit in southern province where people are taking keen interest to register and others helping as a political threat to PF.

Our outgoing vice-president must realize that her party (PF) is very much active with MPs donating larger busses to ensure that people are transported to register as voters. She has no problem with that because it’s PF certainly UPND and other opposition political parties must follow where their interest lies Zambia is a sovereignty state it does not belong to PF alone such that what they do is fine but when others do it it’s wrong or unlawful no.

There is no such a law that separates it’s applications on political grounds.

Kabwe Central MP HonTutwa Ngulube is busy ferrying people even stealing from other districts to take them to his constituency and register we have not heard any word from our mother condemning such hence UPND must respond even by hiring more busses and any mode of transport to ferry it’s people to register.

Another point our incoming retired Veep must consider is that ECZ has not been funded well because PF has stolen all the money shared amongst themselves and bought busses so people need help and when HH and any Zambian offers that help they must be allowed to help.

Issued by

Edward Roy Makayi.