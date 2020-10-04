UPND MUST FORGET ABOUT 2021, THEY’RE A DISASTROUS AND NON-VIABLE ALTERNATIVE
4th October 2020
Patriotic Front (PF) remains grateful to the Zambian people for the continued support informed by the massive development evident in all ten (10) Provinces of Zambia.
PF’s development agenda coupled with His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s transformational leadership has seen the country’s landscape changing for the better even in the face of global warming and in recent times COVID-19 pandemic.
PF is unstoppable in its transformative agenda of turning Zambia into a prosperous and middle income country by 2030 and a developed country by 2064. PF is aggressively working hard to reposition Zambia as the region’s economic hub by investing in the five pillars identified in the Seventh National Development Plan (SNDP) namely:
1. Economic Diversification and Job Creation.
2. Poverty and Vulnerability Reduction.
3. Reducing Developmental Inequalities.
4. Enhancing Human Development.
5. Creating a conducive governance environment for diversified and inclusive growth.
PF’s deliberate investment in infrastructure development is, without doubt repositioning Zambia from being a landlocked to a landlinked country. With this transformation, Zambia should maximise its geographical location as the economic hub for the region.
PF is too strong on the ground because it is a movement of the people, for the people and by the people. PF’s strength lies in the commonman, the peasants, the working class, the students, the poor, the youth and women, including our differently abled brothers and sisters who all share in the hope for a better Zambia as captured in the ruling Party’s grand vision as pronounced in its 2011-2016 and 2016-2021election manifestos , Seventh National Development Plan and Vision 2030.
Unfortunately the masses of our people do not trust the current crop of Opposition in Zambia as it is incapable of offering solutions and providing alternatives. Citizen’s trust in the Opposition is at its lowest for many reasons, such as a failure to show why they would be better than Zambia’s number one (1) party of choice, the Patriotic Front.
One of Zambia’s oldest Opposition Parties, the United Party for National Development (UPND) has failed to present alternative economic and development policies. Further, Zambians have called into question UPND leader’s honesty and integrity as well as his lack of experience.
With PF’s experienced and capable leadership, citizens can have confidence that the ruling party under President Lungu is better equipped to address the problems bedevilling the country; such as; fighting corruption at all levels, lowering the cost of living and commodity prices, pushing back the frontiers of poverty, creating jobs, building roads, hospitals, schools, and improving health, among others.
We are not malicious in saying that the current largest opposition political party has lamentably failed to present a viable alternative vision and plan for the country. Instead it has invested in falsehoods, fake news, while championing bitterness, tribalism and regionalism. The UPND has outlived its usefulness and exhausted the shelf life unless they can retire its fatigued crop of leaders and open doors for new entrants.
Issued by:
Sunday Chanda
Media Director
Patriotic Front Party Headquarters
You disastrous dog why are u putting your uncouth manners on people who are are disciplined. See how you and your brother Lusambo went to destroy boreholes in munali. Why can’t you concentrate on clean campaigns instead of displaying your uneducated minds . From Lungu to the entire PF families nobody has seen real chalk. Behaviour is portraying what type of toilets you were brought with . Stupid mwankoles . You see tap water and get excited. Wait next for year
Sunday Chanda, you and your PF are in competition for political power with the opposition. Now you want to advise who should lead the opposition and how the opposition should be strong enough to be an alternative to PF. Have you run out of things to do in PF? Dont waste time advising your opponents. Your opponents will decide who will lead them and how to win voters.