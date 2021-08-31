By Larry Mweetwa

UPND MUST PAY SERIOUS ATTENTION TO YOUTHS AND PEOPLE WHO SACRIFICED THEIR LIVES FOR THEIR VICTORY OR RISK TO BE A ONE TERM GOVERNMENT.

A number of youths braved the cold and thuggery intimidation from Lungu and his caders to cast their vote 🗳 in the morning and protected the votes in order for their better Zambia to be realised. This victory was not attained by UPND supporters alone but several youths who are non partisan but just felt PF must go.

President HH and the UPND must ensure that they deliver their promises or else the youths will kick them out like they did to Lungu.

Key issues Zambian wants UPND deliver is:

1. Youth employment

2. pharmacists, Doctors,Nurses, teachers etc who are not employed should be looked after. UPND should make sure they devise a system where internship is well formalised and also extended to private sectors that have been accredited to decongest the public service.

3. Citizens empowerment Fund should not be given to people close to party hierarchy and politically well connected like what we saw in PF where Bene Dr.Chitalu Chilufya getting ma K2million a minister who is already financially buoyant and a thief being supported by the government.

4. UPND should take full recognition of youths who stood by president HH and some risked their lives and profession and spoke on behalf of Zambians and defended the UPND VISION.

I know now a number of people may be overwhelming UPND secretariat jostling for positions and pretend they were there for the party, UPND will be judged by their actions.

UPND Members and more especially senior leadership should continue with their open door policy and not close by stopping answering calls from youths who voted for them.

Positions of leadership should be given on merit based on qualifications and loyalty to the party vision.

President HH should not be put under pressure, it took 10 years for president Edgar Lungu to destroy this country, don’t expect him to satisfy you in a few days or years. Let’s allow the brother time settle but we must hold the UPND accountable.

This is a brotherly and timely warning ⚠️ to UPND or else! the youths who voted for us will kick us out just like PF. The unfortunate thing is that there is no credible opposition now in 🇿🇲 Zambia and UPND is likely to rule for 50years and more.

Dr. Larry Mweetwa