… says it would have been illogical for former President Edgar Lungu to attend the thanksgiving prayer service before UPND repents to God for killing his people during the August 12 polls.

Lusaka … Monday, September, 20, 2021

The Opposition Patriotic Front (PF) says the blood of its party members killed before, during and after the August 12 general elections is crying out.

Addressing the media in Lusaka, PF vice president Given Lubinda said it would have been illogical for former President Edgar Lungu to attend the thanksgiving prayer service before UPND repents to God for killing his people.

Hon. Lubinda said the killing of innocent people during the course of the elections was very sad adding that there is need for Zambians to pray for repentance.

“People were attacked and killed for exercising their right to vote. I call on PF members to instead kneel to God and ask him ‘God make us better'”, Hon. Lubinda said.

“Some of our officials in North western province are in hiding and some are being tortured by known UPND cadres. President Hakainde Hichilema has been preaching the rule of law but he is doing nothing to curb the torture of PF members. The human rights commission should intervene, the evidence is there because the torturers are not even disguising themselves,” he said.

Hon. Lubinda said in view of August 12 events and wide consultations with the church, the PF opted to shun the thanksgiving prayer service.

And Hon. Lubinda said speakers at the thanksgiving prayers service failed to acknowledge the good works of PF but condemned everything.

“As Government, we supported the church in all its endeavors. The church operated freely. The event was organized by the UPND alliance partners and the speakers where the same people that were against PF during Bill 10. PF did its best to develop the country but the speakers never acknowledged the good works of PF. The event was an exercise of condemning one and praising another,” Hon. Lubinda said.