The Lusaka High Court has set 14:00hrs today as hearing of the matter in which the United Party for National Development and the National Democratic Congress party have sued the Electoral Commission of Zambia and the Patriotic Front for alleged electoral malpractice in the Chilubi parliamentary by-elections slated for 13th February 2020.

The Plaintiffs are seeking a courts order directing the ECZ to disqualify the Patriotic Front from participating in the Chilubi by- election because of the alleged malpractice.

UPND officials led by party Secretary General Stephen Katuka are already at the ECZ offices.

The other party officials include Chairman for elections Gary Nkombo, National Women Chairperson Namakau Kabwiku and Chairperson Local Government Regina Musokotwane.

In court, the two political parties are seeking an order of mandatory injunction directing the ECZ to postpone the Chilubi by-elections pursuant to section 57 of the Electoral Process Act No. 35 of the 2016.

The aggrieved political parties have asked that the Chilubi Parliamentary by-election take place on 20th of February this year and an extension of the campaign period to 19th February this year.