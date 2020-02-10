..Dispels claims by the two opposition parties that President Lungu has taken 7 days to campaign

By Smart Eagles

Patriotic Front media director Sunday Chanda has dismissed claims by national democratic congress NDC and the UPND that president Edgar Lungu took seven days of campaigns in Chilubi.

He observed that the UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and NDC leader Dr Chishimba Kambwili defied their approved campaign programs despite being aware of the presidential campaign calendar.

“Political parties campaigning in Chilubi submitted their campaign programs to the Zambia police which were authorised and stamped and given to respective political parties so each political party was aware of where and when to campaign from” Mr Chanda said during a press briefing Monday morning.

He clarified that the programme that had been circulated and which is in public domain shows that President Lungu got into Chilubi at 15 hours on the 8 February 2020 with the day of departure being until 12 February which makes it 5 days contrary to the picture being presented by the two opposition leaders.

Mr Chanda further clarified that Dr Chishimba Kambwili should have been in Chilubi a long time ago going by the approved programme and not on Saturday but was still allowed to go ahead with his rally to avoid antagonism.

He explained that Mr. Kambwili however became disorderly and provocative forcing the police to escort him out of the Chilubi after they advised him not to go ahead with holding a rally in Chaba where the president was also scheduled to hold a rally despite that not being on his campaign schedule.

“Of the 22 wards in Chilubi, the opposition parties insisted to campaign in 6 wards were the president was supposed to be. If that is not provocation then what is? Mr Chanda questioned.

He said the two political parties have been very clear about pulling out of the Chilubi by election and are looking for whatever excuse they can get for them to pull out but advised them to still campaign in areas were the head of state is not if they are serious about the election further advising them not to dramatize the issue.