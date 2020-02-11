UPND, NDC SEEK COURT ORDER TO POSTPONE CHILUBI ELECTION TO ALLOW FOR A LEVEL PLAYING FIELD.

United Party for National Development (UPND) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) have filed a matter in the High Court seeking among other reliefs , an order that Chilubi by election be postponed to 20th February 2020 to allow for a level playing field for all political players, to address numerous electoral malpractices, compel ZNBC to allow for equal coverage of all political players and compel police to apply the law equitably to all political parties .

While UPND and NDC are seeking the above reliefs , we urge our campaign teams to continue campaigning even under the circumstances.

Issued by:

Stephen Katuka

UPND Secretary General