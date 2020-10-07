Update on Protest Press Briefing:

UPND, NDC VOW TO PROCEED WITH NATIONWIDE PROTESTS DESPITE POLICE REFUSAL TO GRANT PERMIT

By CIC Reporter | 7 Oct 2020 | Lusaka

The UPND and NDC alliance have today resolved to go ahead with the protest slated for tomorrow Thursday October 8, 2020, despite the Police’s last minute refusal to grant them a permit yesterday.

Speaking on behalf of the NDC, delegation National Youth Chairman Charles Kabwita said the alliance was fighting for the dignity and well-being of all Zambians, but that it was regrettable that police were taking instructions from PF to stop them from expressing their democratic rights when PF were having rallies daily without even notify police.

And speaking on behalf of UPND, National Youth chair Gilbert Liswaniso, and Provincial youth chair Anderson Banda expressed disappointment with Deputy Police IG Bonny Kapeso, adding that they were ready to have the new armoured vehicles tested on them, and that they were ready to be arrested and even die if need be. “Organize yourselves, we’re ready for you” said Liswaniso.

The alliance called on all youths in all districts of Lusaka Province and Zambia at large, to rise and demonstrate to prevent the PF and ECZ from plunging the nation into more poverty and chaos with their dictatorial and violent tendencies, said UPND Youth District youth chair Mwanakayaya, and Vincent his NDC counterpart.

The alliance is demanding for the immediate restoration of the old voters register and the resignation of ECZ chair Essau Chuulu, CEO Nshindano, and commissioner Emely Sikazwe whom they say have failed the integrity test and duty of ensuring that Zambians have free and fair elections.

