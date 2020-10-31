UPND NDOLA DISTRICT CHAIRMAN ARRESTED

Police in Ndola have apprehended and detained UPND Ndola District Chairman Joseph Phiri with two other members.

Information reaching our desk indicates that Mr. Phiri was apprehended during party Mobilization Program in Hillcrest, Ndola Central Constituency.

Mr. Cornwell Sakala has just rushed to the police.

More details to come later…

We wish to advice all our party officials to brace themselves for arrests as we get closer to the 2021 General Elections.

In the light of the above, may we all operate circumspectively.

*CB INFORMATION AND PUBLICITY DESK*