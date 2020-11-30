UPND NDOLA DISTRICT CHAIRMAN BREATHS FIRE ON LUSAKA UPND YOUTHS

Ndola District Youth Chairman Luckson Chisenga has challenged UPND Youths on what they are doing to protect their leaders.

Mr Chisenga’s challenge is an apparent reference to the recent unfortunate happenings in Lusaka on some UPND members.

“Matomola a very active member of the party has been held at Chelstone police for 8 days now what are you doing about it?

A few weeks ago our chairman here in Ndola was arrested for what police claimed unlawful assembly it took as 24 hrs to mobilize a full battalion and the rest is history.

Our president in 2018 was posed for an illegal arrest over the ZAFFICO issue Ndola members responded and the writings are on the wall.

Why does it take long for Lusaka people to help its leaders?

Last month Mr William Banda was attacked, this month Charmaine Musonda was attacked by known PF cadres.

What kind of youths do we have in Lusaka who can’t protect their leaders?

“Awe bane this is to much” we want to see our fellow youth comrade Matomola released from illegal detention or let them take him to by court for a fair trial” Mr Chisenga lamented.

UPND Lusaka District Deputy Information and Publicity Secretary Matomola Limwanya was arrested on 18 th November 2020 when he staged a lone demonstration in protest against President Edgar Lungu’s third term bid.

He also protested against the decision by UNZA management to bar students with arrears from writing their final exams.

He was charged with conduct likely to breach peace and is in police custody.