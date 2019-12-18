UPND needs further clarity on whether those growing marijuana can also taste it – Mwiimbu

Monze Central UPND MP Jack Mwiimbu said as far as he is concerned, the legalisation of trade in cannabis is a mere rumour because matters of national importance need to be announced on the floor of the House.

“When we get to our constituencies, the electorate will be asking us if they can grow this high-value crop, whether they can taste it and they will also be asking us why Government has decided to discriminate Zambians by putting a high licence fee of US$250,000″.