UPND NMC DISSOLVED AND PARTY HOLDING ELECTIONS NOW

Hakainde Hichilema writes below…

Fellow citizens,

Following our country’s constitution and indeed that of the UPND, today we are holding a General Assembly in which all of us members, are being subjected to elections.

We wish to announce that the UPND through a national vote has now adopted an amended party constitution. The civil society body mandated to conduct this exercise has since dissolved the current party National Management Committee (NMC).

The new team to lead the party will be ushered into office before the end of today.

If re-elected as party President today, we will continue to uphold not only the UPND’s constitution but that of our country also.

We wish the best to everyone who is participating in today’s elections being managed by the civil society organisations (CiSCA) with madam Judith Mulenga as Chairperson and that whatever the outcome, UPND must remain united and focused on working for the people of Zambia and turn around this country’s economy.

Look out for the new UPND leadership before end of today.

Hakainde Hichilema