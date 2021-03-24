24/03/2021

This afternoon NMC *Mrs Chivube* commonly known as *mama G* joined by UPND National youth spokesperson *Mr Pumulo* and UPND Ngwelele ward 22 Aspiring councillor *Mr Boyd Khondowe* visited *Hon Sejani* , *Mr Malambo* at Ridgeway police post and later proceeded to Kabwata police post were the team interacted with the Mazabuka district Mayor together with UPND Lusaka district deputy IPS and later visited choma district mayor were the team encouraged incarcerated mayor.

The incarcerated Hon Sejani, Mr Malambo, 2 mayors and Mr Matomola expressed their gratitude for the support they have received from the party membership.

Mrs Chivube expressed her disappointment over the arrest of UPND Lusaka district vice IPS Mr Matomola on allegation of insulting President Lungu which Mrs Chivube said many insults have been coming from PF cadres who have never been arrested.

Mrs Chivube urged UPND members to remain strong ahead of August elections as PF will use intimidations so that UPND doesn’t campaign free.

*@UPND MEDIA TEAM*