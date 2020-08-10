UPND NOT BOTHERED BY PF`S EARLY CAMPAIGNS AHEAD OF THE LUKASHYA AND MWANSABOMBWE PARLIAMENTARY BY-ELECTIONS

By Leah Ngoma

The opposition UPND says it is not bothered by the ruling patriotic front`s alleged early campaigns ahead of the Lukashya and Mwansabombwe parliamentary by-elections.

This follows PF Secretary General, Davies Mwila`s visit to Mwansabombwe where he donated covid-19 items and the recent directive by Minister in the office vice-president, Olipa Phiri to Kasama District Disaster Management Committee to urgently distribute relief food in the district which houses the vacant Lukashya parliamentary seat.

UPND Deputy Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the party is aware that the visits ahead of the parliamentary elections in the two constituencies are clear indications that the ruling party is engaging in early campaign but the UPND is not troubled or surprised because such actions have become common under the pf regime.

Mr. Mweetwa is however hopeful that the two parliamentary by-elections will be peaceful devoid of tribal talk and violence.

The Lukashya and Mwansabombwe seats fell vacant following the death of Members of Parliament for both constituencies last month.

PHOENIX NEWS