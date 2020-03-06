UPND NOT SCARED TO FACE PRESIDENT LUNGU IN 2021

The opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) has refuted the patriotic fronts’ claims suggesting that the debate on President Lungu’s eligibility for the forthcoming general election is a clear sign that they are scared to face him in 2021.

UPND Secretary General Steven Katuka has told 5fm news that contrary to the assertion, the UPND is geared to face president Lungu as an opponent as he will be an easy candidate to beat during the 2021 general elections.

He Charges that With the Country under President Lungu, the country has had the worst experience in terms of the performance of the economy thereby subjecting citizens to high poverty levels hence finding it easy to win the general elections.