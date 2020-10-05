UPND OFFICE, BOREHOLE VANDALISED

Some suspected PF cadres vandalised a Munali Constituency Ward office and a bore hole in Lusaka’s Kamanga compound leaving the ward office semi demolished.

The cadres also damaged vehicles parked at a garage next to the office.

Some eye witnesses say they could not do anything during the incidence as the said cadres were armed with guns.

And UPND President Hakainde Hichilema who initially set up the borehole in 2019 for the community says the action taken by cadres show that the ruling party lacks leadership.

