UPND OFFICIALS IN KASAMA SHOULD EXPECT MORE ATTACKS ON THEIR HOUSES – WARNS KELVIN SAMPA

“We have now declared war on UPND”



Kasama Member has praised today’s early morning attacks of UPND Officials’ residences in Kasama by heavily armed PF carders. This morning around 01:30 hours, a mob of heavily armed Patriotic Front cadres backed by some armed police officers in Kasama attacked and damaged the fence of United Party for National Development (UPND) Nathan Ilunga.



The armed thugs also attacked the residence of Everesto Bwalya, the Provincial Information and Publicity Secretary, in a separate incident around 02:27 hours.



And commenting on the unfortunate incident this afternoon in Kasama, the Area Ruling Party MP Kelvin Sampa praised the attacks saying it was a retaliation of what happened in Mufulira yesterday where several PF carders who attempted to stop HH’s radio programe were beaten by a combined team of UPND carders and ordinary Mufulira Residents who are fed up with PF violence.



Mr Sampa who said he had nothing to hide, disclosed that the PF Leadership in Kasama instructed their supporters to beat and destroy houses for UPND officials in the district in order to send a clear signal to UPND members that PF is now ready than ever to defend its interests in every way possible including destroying what he called ‘enemy residences”.



“Tell ba UPND that they are now in hot soup here in Kasama for booing President Lungu in Monze and also for beating up our members in Mufulira”, said Kelvin Sampa this afternoon… -Zambia Eagle

