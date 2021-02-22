By CLIVE KALUNGA

UPND Copperbelt Province youth wing says the donation of a bus to the Copperbelt University Students Union-COBUSU by President Edgar Lungu is a misplaced priority.

Information Publicity Secretary in charge of Media Lazarus Sichamba discloses that the gesture is a waste of taxpayers’ money and students will not be hoodwinked by a bus when issues such as meal allowances and infamous bursary allocation have never been harmonized.

Sichamba has therefore urged the Patriotic Front-PF not to turn universities as campaign arenas because academia deserves respect and redress of pending issues that have not been resolved for a long time.