UPND ON THE COPPERBELT CONDEMNS STATE FOR

BLOCKING Mr. HAKAINDE HICHILEMA.

The United Party for National Development (UPND) on the Copperbelt Province is highly disappointed and dismayed by the action of the state taken to cancel all flights to copperbelt by instructing airports management on Thursday 7th January, 2021 to block Mr. Hakainde Hichilema from flying into the Copperbelt Province for the burial of the late Copperbelt Provincial Youth Chairman, Ronald Bwalya Manenga. This was despite ZAF having cleared the flight earlier on.

It is further disappointing that the state released a battalion of state security who completely sealed off the airport in Kalulushi where Mr. Hakainde Hichilema was scheduled to land. The state security also sealed all the major roads in Kalulushi, Kitwe and Ndola as a way of intimidating the UPND.

We take great exception on the behaviour of the state for issuing instructions to airport authorities to block the UPND President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema from flying to the Copperbelt for the burial. We could have been very happy if our President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema was allowed to attend the funeral. We know the closeness that comrade Manenga had with President Hichilema.

The conduct of the State to block Mr. Hichilema from attending the funeral is shameful and unzambian. We are left to wonder why the PF and President Edgar Lungu are so scared to allow Mr. Hichilema walk freely and exercise his constitutional right to association, freedom of movement and speech.

The undemocratic behavior by the PF régime of using the States machinery to intimidate and harass innocent citizens will not be allowed going forward. Such tendencies and forms of intimidation. should not be be allowed to continue.

President Hichilema is a citizen and leader of the biggest opposition party in Zambia and therefore, should be allowed to meet and interact with the Zambian people anytime and anywhere in the country.

Let the truth be told and PF should know that the UPND has gained so much ground on the Copperbelt and *nothing* will change the, status quo.

On behalf of the people on the Copperbelt, I would like to assure President Hichilema that the party and people of Copperbelt will protect him anytime he visits the Province.

Lastly, great appreciation go to all the party members for remaining resolute to work and ensure that in the next few months, victory for the people of Zambia through the UPND is

achieved. As President Hakainde Hichilema keeps on saying, ” it is always dark before dawn.”

Issued by//

Lawrence Mwanza

UPND Copperbelt Information and Publicity Secretary

CIC PRESS TEAM