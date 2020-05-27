UPND ON THE COPPERBELT LAUNCHES A RADIO PROGRAM ON MUFKEN RADIO STATION (97.7 FM)

This morning UPND on the copperbelt launched a radio program on Mufken Radio station 97.7 FM in Mufulira District…_

UPND copperbelt province IPS Mr Kennedy Kalunga, Mufulira District vice chairman Mr. Dyford Muulwa and Kankoyo constituency aspiring candidate Hon. Daniel Kamenga launched a UPND paid radio program on Mufken Radio station in Mufulira District which shall be held twice in a month on Wednesdays at 17:00 – 18:00 hours, until the 2021 general elections.

Meanwhile, in appreciation by the Mufken Radio station management UPND copperbelt provincial IPS Mr Kennedy Kalunga, Mufulira District vice chairman Mr. Dyford Muulwa and Kankoyo constituency aspiring candidate Hon Daniel Kamenge were given an opportunity to feature on 360 Political Program were they discussed issues affecting the good people of Mufulira District.

During the phone call session which was overwhelmed with positive calls from the listeners. Mufulira residents (listeners) expressed their happiness and unwavering support for launching a first ever UPND radio program in Mufulira district saying it’s a good platform for communication of what UPND and president Hakahinde Hichilema has for the country and its people.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM