UPND orders prosecution for use of ZESCO, ZRA vehicles during PF campaigns

The UPND government elect has advised state electricity utility company, ZESCO immediately account for all its vehicles used by the PF during its 2021 General elections campaign.

UPND National Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the UPND is aware of manoeuvres by some senior ZESCO employees to register the vehicles under individual PF officials.

Mr Mweetwa says it has come to the attention of the party that a number of vehicles were bought using utility resources but were used in the PF campaigns without due regard for the law.

“We are aware and it has come to our attention that ZESCO bought a fleet of Landcruiser and Hilux vehicles using its own resources and branded them PF and ECL 2021 and beyond.And we are aware of attempts to conceal the said state property into individual names. The UPND government will not allow that and we wish to advise whoever is involved to immediately account and return those vehicles to the rightful owners before a whip is cracked”,he says.

He says the UPND government shall not allow the continued abuse of public resources for political expedience hence the need for ZESCO management to immediately own up and retrieve all the vehicles that were still under the custody of the Patriotic Front as that amounts to abuse of public resources and theft.

The UPND Spokesperson further advised all parastatal and other government agencies that had ‘donated’ their fleet the PF to immediately begin the process of recovering and account for those vehicles.