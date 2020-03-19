PRESS STATEMENT FROM PATRIOTIC FRONT SECRETARY GENERAL HON DAVIES MWILA

19th March 2020

UPND OUTSIDE PARLIAMENT AND UPND IN PARLIAMENT SHOULD STOP HUMILIATING AND BRUTALISING THE DISABLED

Constitutional Amendment Bill number 10 seeks to secure equal opportunities and equal rights for all people with disabilities by guaranteeing representation in parliament for persons with disability.

This will go a long way in breaking institutional, physical, and societal barriers that prevent people with disabilities from living their lives like other citizens.

It is a pity that the UPND leader who is obsessed with selfish ambitions sees no value in such a noble and progressive intention as promulgated in Bill 10.

It is bad enough for UPND to reject the Mixed Member Proportional Representation system (MMPR) whose aim is to give voice to persons who are disabled, women and the youth a chance to be represented in the National Assembly of Zambia.

HICHILEMA’S DESPERATION IS SPIRALLING UPND TO RECORD LOWS

For Hichilema led UPND bitterness to sink to the cold-hearted level of physically assaulting and verbally abusing a Lusaka woman Mirriam Kasoleka is not only cruel and insensitive but INHUMAN.

This is a new record low even for a party with a long bloodthirsty history of the violent “Mapatizya formula and whose infamous record of violence started before most of the current political parties including the ruling party and long before most of the current Zambian population was even born.

And now their latest brutal act happened after a disabled woman- Mirriam Kasoleka peacefully attempted to deliver a petition to UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema‘s residence, to allow his members of parliament support the plight of disabled.

UPND ATTEMPTS TO COVER UP THEIR CRUELTY AGAINST THE DISABLED IS ATROCIOUS

And instead of owning up and apologising for their assault; UPND,(as always)in a bizarre attempt to cover up their cruelty, are now inexplicably accusing Ms. Julien Mwape of Persons with Disabilities being “bought” by us.

This is her case; she is among the very few educated persons in her community

She is a potential MP should Bill 10 be passed.

WHY IS HICHILEMA BEING SO COLDHEARTED TO BLOCK A BILL THAT BENEFITS THE DISABLED AND MARGINALISED?

Why is it contentious for Hichilema and UPND that women, youths and persons with disabilities be represented in Parliament and councils?

If they really mean well and if they hold that it is not a contentious issue, then why are they absconding debate in parliament when it comes to ensuring that the interests of the disabled, women and youth are represented?

MANY UPND MP’S WOULD LIKE TO SUPPORT THE DISABLED THROUGH BILL 10; BUT HICHILEMA IS BLACKMAILING THEM WITH THREATS OF NON-ADOPTION.

The nation is aware that there are many other progressive minded UPND who in their hearts are supporting the representation of the disabled and other aspects of Bill 10. However, they are being held ransom by their leader through threats of non-adoption in 2021.

UPND MP’S SHOULD FOLLOW THEIR CONSCIENCE AND SUPPORT THE DISABLED THROUGH BILL 10

We empathise with the many UPND MP’s who are caught between supporting their leader and his insensitive attitude towards the Disabled and Bill 10; or supporting the disabled community, women and youth through passing Bill 10.

We urge them to put loyalty to the people of Zambia above loyalty to the personal political interests of one individual.

There is totally no justification for walking out or withdrawing the Bill when procedure in parliament allows the cleaning of the Bill by removing clauses which have been opposed and promoting clauses such as the Mixed Member Proportional Representation system which women and the youth and the disabled have been looking forward to.

Hichilema and UPND must stop their physical violence against the disabled outside parliament; and they should stop continuing to hurt the disabled in parliament by walking out.

Hon Davies Mwila

Patriotic Front Secretary General

Ends…//…