……Says the reaction from the UPND resembles that of the guilty ones being afraid

Monday…..February 17 2020 (Smart Eagles)

The Patriotic Front has wondered why the United Party for National Development (UPND) is panicking over remarks made PF Deputy National Chairperson for Mobilisation Hon Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba regarding the recent gassing attacks in the country.

Yesterday, when he featured on the PF interactive forum, Mr Mwamba revealed that he has certain information on certain characters behind the gassing issues which he will share in confidence with security wings prompting UPND secretary general Steven Katuka to call on the police to summon and question him on the matter.

“The reaction from the UPND resembles that of the guilty ones being afraid. When did it become UPND’s business to dictate how and when members of the public should pass on any information to law enforcement agencies in this matter to do with gassing of innocent citizens”? Mr Chanda questioned.

He recalled that that not long ago Mr. Hakainde Hichilema assured the public that once his party forms Government, all these things will be a thing of the past and therefore challenged Mr. Katuka to tell the public how Mr. Hichilema’s solution looks like.

Mr Chanda observed that it would interest the public to know what solution Mr. Hichilema would put in place considering that everyone is looking for a speedy solution saying that should be Mr. Katuka’s concern.

#SmartEagles 2020