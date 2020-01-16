The Non-governmental Gender Organizations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has expressed disappointment with the decision by both the patriotic Front and the United Party for National Development for adopting male candidates for the Chilubi by- Election.

NGOCC Executive Director Engwase Mwale says the political parties have missed the opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to gender equality and women’s participation in decision making.

She says the decision by the ruling political party and the largest opposition party to go against appeals by the women’s movement to have a replacement of a female in the by-election dampens the 50-50 representation commitment.

Ms. Mwale says that women’s participation in decision making is not only important, but imperative for the development of the nation.

She Mwale hopes that other political parties will adopt female candidates in the Chilubi by-election to recognize the critical role women play in governing the country.