UPND PLAN TO POSTPONE ITS CONVENTION

By Daily Revelation reporter

United Party for National Development (UPND) is planning to postpone to April its much-anticipated convention despite having withdrawn court cases that could have potentially affected the holding of the event.

Earlier this week, party president Hakainde Hichilema ordered that all the three court cases – petitioned by Sioma, Sikongo, and Livingstone districts against the party over alleged undemocratic tendencies be withdrawn. According to well-placed sources in UPND, Hichilema was concerned that should the cases remain active in the courts of the law, the convention or General Assembly, as it is called by the party – would be affected.

However, sources wondered why the party was now pondering on postponing the convention to April, one month before dissolution of parliament, and barely four months before the general elections.

Sources said the decision to postpone the convention did not have the blessings of the larger party structures that are ready to elect and usher in new leadership ahead of August tripartite election.

“Officially, there is no communication, but information is there that they will issue a statement soon (about) postponing the convention. For example, if the convention was going to go ahead, you would have noticed activities in preparation for the event. But so far, there is none; its quiet. And people are not even applying (for positions). This clearly shows that it’s not going to take place on the 22nd (January) because this date is just too close to call; it’s after next week,” the sources explained. “Even the venue hasn’t been announced, although there is high possibility of having it (convention) in respective provinces because of Covid-19. And this is not favouring the current NMC (National Management Committee) members. Because for instance, if Western Province votes from where they are, these guys (NMC members) are automatically gone. And already Western Province is in discussion with Northern, Luapula, North-Western and Muchinga provinces (to remove the current NMC members). So, the problem is growing.”

Sources intimated that the plan to postpone the convention was being pushed by party national chairperson Mutale Nalumango’s faction that feel they would not be able to marshal sufficient provincial support to secure victory.

Sources said the faction believed that if the convention was pushed to April, they would be able to buy time and mobilise enough support to secure vice-presidency for Nalumango.

“They (Nalumango’s faction) are scared. To make matters worse, Western Province has been very clear that they will not vote for them. And whatever strategy they can use to get back their seats, will not work. So, they have come up with another formula,” the sources said.

However, some NMC members who sought anonymity said instead of ending on 24th January, there are plans of extending the convention to end on 26th January instead, and not really to postpone it. They said this consideration was being looked into to ensure every delegate was given enough time to participate.

And the sources further expressed concern at the criteria used to elect members at the convention. They differed with the condition that require all contenders for NMC positions to apply to the secretary general. They argued that since the secretary general was equally an interested party, it would be difficult to treat fairly any applicant that wants to challenge him at the convention.

“I really, can’t understand this criteria! How do you apply to a person you want to challenge, for example position of the secretary general? Because to contest any NMC position, you have to apply to the secretary general’s office and he compiles the names and send to provinces, where the provinces pick up and those are the guys who will go to the convention. This criterion is not democratic at all,” posited the sources.

But when contacted, party secretary general Stephen Katuka said he was not aware of the planned postponement as he had been out of the office for more than two weeks.

Katuka was hopeful that regardless of the circumstances in which the party found itself, the convention would go on as planned.

“I don’t think so because they could have communicated; I don’t think so (because), we are behind time. It (convention) has to happen. We are yet to hear,” Katuka responded. And when asked why till now, the venue for the convention has not been communicated to the general members of the party, Katuka retorted, “The venue…no! Nothing has been communicated yet. We first had to put 30 days before the event. So, we just put a notice, but we are still lobbying for the venue. It would be Lusaka or Kabwe. We have two weeks to go. In two weeks, we can find a venue and set the date for arrival (of delegates) and the like. I am sure we can do that. In fact, there was a meeting today (yesterday) by the elections committee, I haven’t just been briefed (about the outcome).” -Daily Revelation