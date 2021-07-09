Patriotic Front (PF) Member of the Central Committee Mr. Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has said that the United Party for National Development (UPND) will never form the government as their idea of politics is social media trumpeting.

Speaking when he appeared last evening on the Patriotic Front Interactive Forum with host Nakiwe Simpungwe, Mr. Mwamba GBM, who once served as UPND Vice President and 2016 Running mate, said that the opposition UPND has no countering political ideology and merely plays mere social media politics that has not created any wind of change.

“They play social media politics and assume there is a wind of change. There is no wind of change. Maybe this wind of change is in their backyards, it’s a joke of the year but I know them that is how we were practicing politics in the UPND,” Mr. Mwamba said.

Reflecting on his political journey, the journey having once left PF to join UPND, Mr. Mwamba said that the UPND experience was bitter and unwelcome, calling UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema a selfish, divisive leader who runs the party on sole administration and surrounding himself with handpicked political consultants who do not respect party hierarchy or decisions.

Mr. Mwamba advised anyone toying around with the idea of joining UPND to stop stating that doing so is at the owner’s risk adding that he had ‘seen red’ when he was in the UPND because of the way Mr. Hakainde Hichilema treats people.

Mr. Mwamba said if you don’t belong to the select few confidants of Hichilema, then your stay in the UPND was a miserable one.

Mr. Mwamba said despite adding so much value to the party by using personal resources for 4 years to campaign for Hichilema, he was unceremoniously booted out of the party when Hichilema arranged for the 75 NMC members, most of whom had become his close associates, to pass a vote of no confidence in him when he served as Vice President and Hichilemas running mate.

Mr. Mwamba said that showed him beyond any reasonable doubt that the UPND and its leader were a very hostile and toxic environment to belong to and hence his decision to return to the Patriotic Front and President Lungu where he was received with open arms.

Mr. Mwamba said he had even advised Dr. Chishimba Kambwili not to go to bed with the UPND and was happy his counterpart was also back home in PF where he belongs.