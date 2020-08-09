The Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) on the Copperbelt say they are pondering on reporting Masaiti Council Secretary to police for alleged forgery. UPND Copperbelt Information Publicity Secretary, Lawrence Mwanza, has alleged that the Council Secretary did forge a resignation letter for its Miputu Ward Councillor Hosin Mabeti who did announce a resignation and later rescinded the decision.

“We have no option but to report the Masaiti Council Secretary to the police for forgery. We are aware of the forged letter of resignation of our Miputu Ward Councillor Hosin Mabeti,” Mwanza said. He has charged that Councillor Mabeti was forced without his full knowledge to sign a resignation letter.

“But what is shocking is that the PF in their desperate attempts forged a resignation letter that Councillor Mabeti had resigned in July. The PF have backdated the forged letter,” he alleged. Mwanza said the UPND has information on the alleged forgery will report the matter to police for further investigations.

“This is how criminal and desperate the PF has become. They can go to any length of illegality just to prove their popularity. This is a criminal offence and we will take it as such,” he added.

This statement, however, has not settled well with the neutrals on the ground who feel, Miputu Ward Councillor Hosin Mabeti should not be treated as a baby who has no ability to judge what is good for him and his party. This, unfortunately, could just be a political deal gone bad.