UPND POSITION ON PRIVATISATION OF PARASTATALS

Press Statement for Immediate Release

0977 780397

Lusaka – 02/09/20

We have noted the continued escalation of the libelous and scandalous remarks on the person of United Party for National Development ( UPND) President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema. President Hichilema, who the youth have come to fondly call him Bally, has many a time answered the question of him allegedly having inappropriately raised funds from the sale of state assets under the MMD driven privatization programme for personal gain. We have words for his accusers, not everyone acquires wealth through the way they have done themselves by stealing. HH raised his wealth through hard work and discipline . That is what HH is offering the people of Zambia to translate his belief in hard work and discipline into a national value .

It is different from ba Kembo who declare a day of national prayer but are quick to bayonet political opponents the same day.

This is no longer Ballys’ fight alone as we as a party declare ourselves jointly accused. We shall not allow misplaced and intended narratives to be used to demean the character of our President. This episode of character assassination is slowly reaching a crescendo of cataclysmic closure for some unfortunate individuals as we reach curtain closure. Those with a bit of wisdom, time to leave the stage before the grim reaper of justice joins you on stage. We shall no longer allow you to hide behind television cameras with unproven innuendo. We want you to start making those accusations in front of courts of law in your personal capacities. Make no mistake that you won’t be sued for an apology as enough time has been given to you to stop the malice but alas you have chosen to antagonise and malign Bally. The continued untruths on HH have potential to cripple Ballys’ business interests, so you will be sued for the full Value at Risk. This nonsense just has to come to its logical conclusion now. Bally will not join the pigs in a mud fight. In fact, to refer to some of these uncouth people as pigs is to malign such a fine animal.

PF and their brood are nothing but a bunch of thieves and murderers. Yes we haven’t forgotten. We want to assure the people of Zambia and more highly the families of those who have lost their lives on the political field that the murderers and those who sent them shall have their day in front of an impartial court. It will not bring back the loved ones who PF murdered but relatives and friends will have their justice as provided in the statutes of this great nation. But we digress justifiably so. Coming back to PF and the privatisation side show, the UPND and most discerning Zambians are alive to the fact that PF is championing the privatisation agenda to distract 2021 voters from todays real issues of institutionalised corruption, downward spiraling cost of living and social injustice. We have words for PF, njala ibaba so a jobless and hungry population remains focused and resolute to see the back of you in August 2021. Ba Kembo Imwe. Bashiibila Insala! Being a party that wants to deliver a Zambia for all Zambians, a Zambia where national resources will be used for the benefit of all Zambians, we stand here today and reassure the people of Zambia that no one who has stolen from the people of Zambia will enjoy the fruits of their criminality. Titenga! They should bring back the money they have stolen from the Zambian people. The UPND will not persecute any Zambian for political gain but as a government, we will have the responsibility of upholding the constitution and laws of Zambia. So if one has looted the country’s wealth, we shall let the due process of the law to proceed with unfettered access to justice.

For the record, we wish to inform PF that the problem is not privatisation. The problem is PF. Mwanawasa run a very successful government after privatisation. It is not privatisation that occurred 30 years ago that has resulted in over borrowing. It is not privatisation that has reduced looted the nation’s foreign reserves resulting in reduction of import cover from six months to two weeks. The problem is PF Kleptomaniacs under the self-confessed visionless leadership under one Adada!

We now wish to bring an issue to FDD Leader Edith Nawakwi who went on rampage last week on a radio station accusing Bally of being a privatisation thief. We are putting her on notice that she will soon have to back up those allegations on a bigger stage, the courts of Zambia. We hope those regana sausages realise enough money to pay for the special and exemplary damages claim that will be slapped on her and those who continue to pursue this narrative.

What we demand from Nawakwi is accountability during her tenure as Finance Minister. By law, all the shares in parastatal companies are held by the Minister of Finance on behalf of the Zambian people. Nobody can sale those shares without consent from the Finance Minister. Being the Minister who presided over the process of privatization, was Nawakwi sleeping on the job to let a private citizen , HH, who was not even in government to sale the mines without her knowledge and authority ? As a consultant, HH was reporting to the Minister of Finance on the various options for privatization and the valuation results. The minister is under no obligation to accept the advice of a consultant. Advice is advice, it can be accepted or rejected. So Nawakwi fail to understand the advice from HH?. If so, people of Zambia should ask themselves if this is a calibre of a person they would want as a running mate for the position of Vice President to Edgar Lungu. Na Bambi bakashipula bakasangafye bumbi alikukila munganda. Lwabo. The easterners say “bwakake saleka”.

