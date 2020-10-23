UPND says it will announce the date for its national convention once intra party elections at provincial level are concluded.

Party spokesperson, Charles Kakoma, said all positions including that of the party president would be up for grabs at the national convention.

Mr Kakoma said the party had already held intra party elections from ward level and that it also concluded in five provinces.

He said once the elections were concluded in the remaining five provinces, the UPND would then go for the national convention for the 2021 general elections.

Mr Kakoma said once UPND holds its national convention as required by the party constitution, the Patriotic Front (PF) would have nothing to use to de-campaign its rival.

He said that PF had been using the convention to label UPND as an undemocratic party but that this time the ruling party would be put to “shame.”

“We will put PF to shame because we will soon go for a convention. It has been their campaign song that UPND does not go for conventions so we shall see what they will use against UPND.

“We have done elections at ward, district and constituency levels, and we’ve done five provinces. When we are done with the remaining five, we will go for the national convention,” Mr Kakoma said.

Mr Kakoma said members would be free to contest any position at the convention.

The UPND has been under fire from political opponents and continuously branded dictatorial for not holding its convention. -Daily Nation Zambia