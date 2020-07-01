UPND President Cries Foul At The Alleged Selective Issuance Of NRCs

“This morning in the company of our alliance partners, we went to the National Registration Office to seek answers on why there is a selective issuance of NRCs. As expected, all the senior officers went into hiding for fear of being fired by the corrupt PF especially if they attended to us.

The department of National Registration has of late been issuing NRCs in perceived PF strongholds while people in other parts of the country who also need the same documents are not being accorded a chance to do so.

We know this is a PF scheme of wanting to defranchise many Zambians but this will not be allowed. We therefore, immediately call on the PF to stop this scheme of selectively issuing NRCs but to those being issued with the document, we appeal to you to use the same in kicking out the PF.” HH.