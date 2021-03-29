29/03/2021

UPND Mandevu constituency Aspiring candidate Mr Ross Josphat Kasikili has charged that UPND President HH is and remains a unique product on the market. He added that president HH must be supported by every well meaning Zambian because the agenda to liberate Zambia lies in every Zambian.

Mr Kasikili was speaking this when he featured on Live radio 97.3FM on a programme dubbed KNOW YOUR CANDIDATE this afternoon were he indicated that there was no doubt that UPND President was strong, visionary and capable to lead Zambia based on his consistency on National matters that hinges on the lives of the people of Zambia.

Mr Kasikili said that he has grown up in Mandevu constituency seeing the same problems he used to experience years back when he was still young.

Mr Kasikili expressed disappointment over the state of markets in Mandevu constituency saying they don’t deserve to be called markets based on the state they are in.

Mr Kasikili said poor community roads and water crisis were amongst many things that have pushed him to run for the office of member of parliament.

Mr Kasikili said first priority when UPND forms government will be to create employment and business opportunities because through employment it will address the high crime rate in the communities as many unemployed youths will have an opportunity to do something and keep themselves away from the circles of bad vices.

Mr Kasikili wondered why could people think of voting for the patriotic front government which brought the expired drugs to the people, the party which bought 42 fire engines at $42m, the party that has promoted cadrism in public service, the party that has destroyed the economy of the country and has failed to create opportunities for the young people. He challenged the people of Mandevu constituency to rally behind UPND and President HH ahead of August elections.

And some community members who contributed through phone calls encouraged Mr Kasikili but urged him that when in government UPND should do different from PF. One of the callers stated that the people of Zambia will not hesitate to give UPND only one term should they fail to deliver to the people.

Mr Kasikili urged the people of Mandevu constituency and Zambia at large to be President HH campaign managers in order to allow UPND win big on the 12th, August elections. Mr Kasikili stated that this year’s election is not about President HH alone but everyone getting involved so that all the PF made problems can be solved under the UPND government.

@UPND MEDIA TEAM