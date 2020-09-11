Press Statement for Immediate Release.

Contact : Charles Kakoma, UPND Spokesperson. Tel 0977780397.

Lusaka: 10th September 2020.

UPND PRESSURE FORCES ECZ TO MAINTAIN CURRENT VOTERS REGISTER.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia ( ECZ) has announced that it will maintain the current voters on the existing voters register.

BBBMaking the announcement today, ECZ Chief Election Officer Patrick Shindano said the Commission will retain the current voters on the existing voters register on condition that they verify their particulars.

The ECZ had earlier planed to abandon the existing register and come up with a new register targeting 9 million voters to be registered in 30 days.

But the UPND took the ECZ to court to challenge its decision because it was against the provisions of the current electoral laws.

Due to pressure from the UPND, , the ECZ has u-turned on its earlier plans.

@ UPND MEDIA TEAM