By Castrol Kafweta.

UPND READY TO MEET THE POLICE HEAD-ON SHOULD THEY BECOME OVERZEALOUS AND CONDUCT THEMSELVES IN AN UNLAWFUL MANNER.

To Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo, your statement where you’re threatening peaceful Zambia’s who wish to offer solidarity to their president has come to our attention and the following is our reiteration:

First and foremost, the law doesn’t know how you Esther Katongo or any other Police Officer looks like on the face.

The Zambian law is blimd and should you and your fellow Police officers misconduct yourselves by breaking the law by either injuring or causing death to any of our members, the ones responsible for the crimes will be held personally accountable and severe draconian punishment shall be enforced on you at an appropriate time.

As United Party for National Development (UPND), we maintain that we will come in large numbers from across the country to offer solidarity to our president who without telling us why you have summoned for questioning.

We also wish to take this opportunity to reliably inform you that you should expect actions like this from UPND more frequently as long as you choose to abuse our president. As a people, we will defend our president and the country with the last breath of our lives.

Offering solidarity to a person who have been summoned by Police or appearing in court is not criminal and must not be illegally criminalized by overzealous and incompetent police officers who for their personal benefits wants to please real criminals in government offices.

Ether Katongo must know that Hakainde Hichilema is not a Chicken, Rat or a Dog who they will summon, arrest, cage and abuse. Hakainde Hichilema is a law abiding citizen of Zambia and to abuse him for political reasons and benefits will surely amount and lead to a very ugly chaos in this country Zambia.

The Zambia Police must know that a political war on HH is a civil war on Zambia. Therefore, anyone with the balls and intention to wage war against Hakainde Hichilema should do so at their own peril. We are more than ready to face you even in your individual capacities as provocative criminals hiding in Police uniforms.

All you with the Ill intention to abuse HH must think twice before you endanger the lives of innocent and peaceful Zambians.

HH is the leader of the biggest opposition political party in Zambia and he commands more than half of the total population of Zambia. So if you have the balls to start a fight and end it with a victory, I challenge you to bring it on.

We in the mighty UPND have over the years learnt with displeasure the continued violation of human rights by the overzealous Police officers and sadly no legal actions have been taken against these criminals in Police uniforms.

We warn that it will not be business as usual for Zombia Police and their Allies.

Enough is Enough