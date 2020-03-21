The United Party for National Development is ready to work with President Edgar Lungu in order to fight and conquer the coronavirus.

UPND President Mr Hakainde Hichilema says there is need for politicians to put their political differences aside in order to combat COVID-19.

Addressing journalists at the Party Secretariat on Friday, Mr Hichilema stated that this period was not the time to indulge in political battles but to concentrate on ways and means of ending the pandemic that has gripped the world .

”I have no issues with Mr Lungu and his government on the coronavirus, we can work together. We should put our competition aside so that we can fight this disease together! Am inviting my friend now, we can be together on the table and fight the coronavirus. Can we agree that we work together for once?!” Mr Hichilema said.

He said that concerted efforts from the church, the family and the general citizenry were needed in order to combat the virus.

“Coronavirus is not a joke. The whole world is gripped in fear because of the disease. It is actually a disease that justifies defining this country and continent as being at war with the virus. I want to say that all of us as a country must work together to fight this war. Churches, we must work together, we must cooporate,” he said.

Mr Hichilema said that it was imperative for Zambian citizens to adhere to both local and international guidelines on combating the outbreak, adding that there was need to close the borders with other countries.

“We must shut out travellers from other countries. This is not Xenophobia. We have relatives who are in Europe. This is the time to ask them to stay where they are. And, if we can do that to our relatives to make them safer where they are, why should we keep our borders open carelessly. No leader should term our calls as Xenophobic,” he said.

He said there was need to declare the coronavirus as a national emergency so that assistance from well wishers could be invoked.

“Our country must officially declare this virus as an emergency so that we can invoke assistance that will help us fight this war. I must mention that as a nation and as a country, we must do nothing that takes away anything from our fight against the coronavirus,” he said.

He has since called on Zambians to ensure that they adhere to strict hygiene rules that the Ministry of Health and other health care professionals have outlined.

“We should ensure that we adhere to the safety rules and hygienic standards that has been set by the Ministry of Health and other health care professionals. Let’s ensure we sanitize; that we wash our hands and faces regularly,” he said.

Mr. Hichilema also reminded members of the public that if presented with symptoms such as a fever, a cough and difficulty in breathing, they should immediately contact the following emergency numbers: 909(toll free), 0953898941, 0964638726, and 0974493553