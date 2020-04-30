By Barotseland Watchdog

Operation Swaaala Swaaala senior writer

After convincing Nangweshi UPND councillor Sililo Muuka to ditch the Hakainde Hichilema-led opposition party, booted provincial chairman Njamba Musangu and his team have arrived in Mwandi to continue their crusade to finish off ‘their’ party.

Sources close to Muuka told BWD that he was convinced to resign by Musangu.

“It is Musangu who approached and told me to resign. He said Kapelwa Mbangweta cannot take care of us. He said even HH cannot take care of us and that we should learn from how he used Musangu and later dumped him,” Muuka is quoted to have said.

Undeterred by newly-appointed UPND provincial youth chairman Eugene Kapatiso’s calls on people to assault them, Musangu and his team are upbeat as they currently pursue two Mwandi UPND councillors who have already been convinced to defect to the ruling PF.

Remember that BWD recently published an audio recording where a UPND cadre who identified himself as CIA, narrated how the PF provincial chairman Bright Kufuka and coordinator Glenn Chingumbe arrived in Sesheke and Mwandi to buy off UPND councillors.

BWD, Barotseland’s leading investigative news platform, can now confirm that actually these resignations were mooted by Kufuka during a nocturnal meeting held at Royal Dreams Lodge in Mongu between him and Sesheke UPND member of parliament Romeo Kangombe.

BWD is aware that immediately after that meeting, Kangombe, who declined offers by any member of the local UPND executive to escort him wherever he was going, drove from Mongu to Sesheke in the cover of night.

Note that it was at Royal Dreams Lodge’s Room 7 where missing PF-destined Imusho UPND councillor Brian Liyemo was found hiding. BWD has been trailing Kufuka and the guy uses Royal Dreams Lodge for his political meetings. We are ready to reveal names and numbers of people Kufuka has been meeting from that Lodge.

Back to Kangombe, a few days later, Kufuka and Chingumbe arrived in Sesheke, held another meeting with Kangombe to plot how they are going to destroy the UPND through massive defections. Kangombe has not denied BWD’s revelations about this meeting. He has just been spewing insults and accusing fellow party members of wanting to crucify him politically.

BWD can now disclose that Musangu and group in collaboration with PF functionaries on Thursday morning were working in Mwandi before leaving for Mulobezi where former MMD Sesheke district administrator Fabian Musialela has lined up a number of UPND councillors to defect to the PF.

BWD will soon disclose how Hakainde Hichilema is playing double-standards in this issue of the cracking UPND party in what Zambians refer to as Western Province but which is in actual fact Barotseland.