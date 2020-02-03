By Chileshe Mwango

The Opposition UPND says it will within the next 48 hours decide whether to pull out of the Chilubi parliamentary by-election or not.

On Friday last week, the opposition UPND and NDC threatened to pull out of the forthcoming Chilubi parliamentary by-election if the Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ- does not address the violence and electoral malpractices that have characterised the campaigns within 72 hours.

But in an interview with Phoenix News, UPND Secretary General Steven Katuka says from the time the party complained of the hostile atmosphere in Chilubi, the political situation has become conducive despite not getting a direct response from the ECZ.

Mr. Katuka observes that the non-existence of District Conflict Management Committee initially worsened the hostility in Chilubi but things have been different the past 2 days.

He is however confident that now that a committee is in place the environment will be conducive failure to which the party will withdraw from the race.

Meanwhile, the Zambia Council for Social Development –ZCSD- has challenged the electorate in areas having by-elections not to rely on law enforcement agencies to arrest electoral malpractices obtaining there.

ZCSD Executive Director Leah Mitaba says the electorate can take advantage of improved technology and social media to expose politicians engaged in electoral malpractice.

Ms. Mitaba says due to electoral practices such as distribution of goodies to voters, a person with selfish motives may end up being elected as a leader hence the need to name and shame all perpetrators of electoral malpractice.

PHOENIX FM NEWS