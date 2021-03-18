UPND reduces application fees

OPPOSITION UPND Deputy Secretary General has announced that the party has reduced application fees for councillors to K50 for rural areas and K150 for urban councils.

In making the announcement, Patrick Mucheleka said that the same was arrived at after consultations with members.

He also said that due to delays by ECZ to verify results, the party had extended the deadline for applications to 26 March, 2021.

Meanwhile, at the same event, Sylvia Masebo, newly-elected Chairperson Strategy and Mobilisation received 30 defectors from PF Kanyama Constituency.

On 12 August, 2021 Zambia heads to the polls with the two front runners being Hakainde Hichilema of opposition UPND and incumbent Edgar Lungu of PF.

©Kalemba