UPND REJECTS ECZ’s PLANS TO DELETE THE OLD VOTERS REGISTER AND 30 DAYS VOTER REGISTRATION EXERCISE PLAN.

By George Lemba

UPND has told the compromised Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to stop plans of deleting the old voters register.

And UPND through its Secretary General Stephen Katuka says the ECZ 30 days period to conduct voter registration from the initial 90 days has also been rejected.

Other important issues raised by the UPND SG include plans by the bogus ECZ to abnormally increase the filing of nominations fees.

Katuka says the fees are too high and a sign that this is not how a democratic country should be operating.

This is according to a letter picked by Koswe from ECZ drawers in Lusaka, Zambia.