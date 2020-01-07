By SILUMESI MALUMO

Chishimba Kambwili cannot be appointed as United Party for National Development (UPND) presidential candidate’s running mate because he cannot be trusted, secretary general Stephen Katuka has said.

Mr Katuka said in an interview yesterday Mr Kambwili had been aligned to the ruling party. Therefore, the UPND could not offer him the coveted position of running mate.

If Mr Kambwili were to be adopted by Zambia’s main opposition party he would become a defacto republican vice president-in-waiting.

“Yesterday (Sunday) we heard that Mr Kambwili is going back to the PF and now they are saying that we have appointed him as party running mate. There is nothing like that,” Mr Katuka said.

“And in fact we are not in an election year. So I think the running is a prerogative of the president, which he normally does during the elections. If you remember last elections we knew about the running mate when we went to Mulungushi International Conference Centre when we were filing nominations.”

Mr Katuka said he also went with his file hoping he could be chosen as running mate, but when he went there Dr Canisius Banda had his own file, Mutale Nalumango had her own file, Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) had his own file.

“All of us were very expectant, but he only picked from nowhere,” he said.

Mr Katuka said if Mr [Hkainde] Hichilema had appointed Mr Kambwili as running mate he would have informed him because he was the secretary general of the party.

Mr Hichilema could not do things on his own as if the party was his but needed to consult the party hierarchy.

Mr Katuka said Mr Hichilema was only a sponsored candidate which did not mean the UPND belonged to him.

“To cut the long story he has not appointed Mr Kambwili as running mate. We were together today (yesterday). He would have whispered to me about that issue,” he said.

Reports are circulating in the media that Mr Hichilema has appointed Mr Kambwili to be his running mate in the 2021 general elections after controversial clergy man Shepard Bushiri allegedly prohesised that Mr Hichilema would emerge as Zambia’s new president in 2021.

Bushiri, who is fighting a slew of criminal charges in South Africa ranging from fraud to racketeering, is known for making sensational prophecies on forthcoming national elections.

SOURCE: Daily Nation