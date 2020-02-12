THE UPND has reported Kabushi PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo to police for issuing derogatory remarks against Hakainde Hichilema.

Last Saturday during a public rally at Lubuto market, Lusambo said Hakainde Hichilema was a Satanist who was collaborating with Nigerian prophet Andrew Ejimandu aka Seer 1.

The UPND in Ndola has now filed in a complaint to Masala Police Station against Lusambo.

UPND Kabushi Constituency chairman Henry Bwalya says Lusambo has been uttering hate speeches against UPND president Hakainde Hichilema.

“This is not the first time this Bowman Lusambo is using hate and insulting language on president HH. If we react, we will be called names because we have the capacity to face Bowman. But we want the law to take its course,” Bwalya said.

He said the party felt that the hate speeches by Lusambo might cause them to take the law into their own hands against him.

Bwalya explained that the UPND might also consider to take Lusambo to court to justify his accusations that HH is a Satanist who is collaborating with seer 1.