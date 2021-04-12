*UPND REPORTS PF’S MUNIR ZULU TO POLICE OVER ‘MINORITY GROUP’ REMARKS*

Lusaka~12th April, 2021.

The UPND has reported ruling PF member and President Lungu’s close associate, Munir Zulu to the Police for championing divisive and hate speech.

In a recent interview with Muvi TV, Mr Zulu allegedly told an interviewer that “minority groups in Zambia cannot be allowed to rule over majority groups”, sentiments that has prompted UPND National Youth Secretary, Samuel Ngwira to lodge in a complaint at Lusaka’s Central Police Station.

In an interview shortly after lodging in a complaint to the Police, Mr Ngwira stated that the “unwarranted” remarks by Mr Zulu had the potential to plunge the Zambia into chaos and resultantly plunge her in flames.

“…Munir Zulu has issued derogatory statements that are also based on hate speech. So, as UPND, we found it necessary to come and report Mr Zulu to the Police for such criminality because in this era and age, we can’t afford to start discriminating against the weak and the strong-the tall and the short; the majority and the minority! Zambia is one and no one should claim that they are the majority,” he said.

Mr Ngwira also described as “strange” the PF’s seeming inability to dissociate itself from the divisive remarks.

“We find it extremely strange that no single statement has come from the PF trying to disassociate themself from Mr Zulu’s remarks. But we are not surprised because we know that this has been the PF’s agenda…where they have been trying to promote tribal talk and divide the people. This is what the PF has been all about,” he said.

He, however, described the Police’s uneasiness to handle the matter as unfortunate, adding that the Police kept tossing them from one office to the other for fear of being fired.

“Unfortunately, we have been tossed from one office to the other because the officers where so scared and afraid to handle this issue they term political especially coming from the opposition (like UPND),” he said.

Mr Ngwira appealed to Zambians across the country to take charge and ensure that anyone issuing hate speech and tribal remarks is reported to the police because that can be a recipe for dividing and creating hate among ethnic groups which should not be tolerated

*UPND MEDIA TEAM*