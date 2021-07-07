UPND Alliance representative, Linda Nkonde has finally arrived in Dubai and has joined other observers monitoring the printing of ballot papers.

Ms. Nkonde, who was a day ago restricted from leaving Abu Dhabi City until her PCR test was conducted, arrived at Al Ghurair Printing Company where she was met by Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ Vice Chairperson Dr. Emily Sikazwe and Commissioner retired Major General Vincent Mukanda.

She becomes the second political stakeholder to be at the Dubai Plant after Patriotic Front-PF’s Deputy National Chairperson, Davies Chama.

And the electoral body has announced that the Democratic Party-DP- has disclosed that it will also send a self-sponsored observer.

Meanwhile, printing of Presidential Ballots is underway since the UPND Alliance member has arrived and also signed on the verified template containing sixteen presidential candidates, so far sixty districts have been printed for mayoral and council chairperson ballots which are expected to be completed tomorrow.