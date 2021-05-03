UPND RESPONDS TO MUBITA NAWA VIDEO

PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE.

The office of President Hakainde Hichilema of the UPND, as well as the party itself, have taken note of a video footage currently being circulated, in which an identified individual is seen and heard using uncouth language against and towards the Republican head of government.

The footage, is however, being attributed to the UPND’s Presidential Assistant for Special Duties Mr. Mubita C. Nawa.

The party President’s office and the party itself takes exemption to all manner of aggressive behavior, whether it is directed at our party members or indeed those external to the organization.

The party, using existing internal party processes as laid out in our party constitution , is actively looking at the matter for both content and context, and ensure that it is brought to a logical conclusion quickly.

We urge all our members and the general citizenry, to exercise both caution and sobriety, and remain both constructive and objective, when engaging in both public and private conversation.

Mr. Mubita C. Nawa remains a valuable member of the party and we shall work together to make sure this sort of unfortunate, unintended occurrence does not repeat itself.

Issued: Anthony Bwalya

UPND Presidential Spokesperson

3 May 2021