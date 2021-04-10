By Princes Sarah Yeta II

UPND REVOLUTIONARY MANIFESTO

Today, I was forced to have a pre-recorded lecture for my students.

I could not miss the historic event; the United Party for National Development (UPND) Manifesto Launch.

The event was more than successful because the manifesto presentations clearly sketched out UPND’s views, thoughts, beliefs, intentions and strategies that will bring the most needed national development.

In the history of the republic of Zambia, UPND is the first political party to present a manifesto with a comprehensive, integrated development strategy and well-thought overall framework for national development needed to give a new lease of life to the dead economy.

So amazing how works of all government sectors and spheres will be coordinated in a coherent manner to improve the quality of life for all citizens.

We salute all men and women behind the manifesto because it states exactly the goals the UPND led government will pursue, how the goals will be achieved, resources to be employed to achieve the goals, realistic actions to be taken to achieve the goals, measures to ascertain if the goals have been achieved and above all, when exactly the goals will be accomplished.

Comrades, let us give credit where it is due.

The UPND manifesto is dope and has revealed that UPND is serious about national development, therefore instilling loads of hope in all patriotic citizens especially the poor masses.

It is therefore logical to state that voting for Hichilema and the UPND team is voting for a solid guide that will steer the country in the right direction to realise our greatness as a republic.

Once more, thank you comrades for the revolutionary manifesto presentations focusing primarily on the growth and well-being of our people and the poverty-stricken communities to which they belong.

Long live UPND and long live Hakainde!