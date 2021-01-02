By Patricia Male

The opposition UPND has rubbished a report by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) that has maintained its prediction that the ruling patriotic front will win the 2021 general elections.

In its report, the UK based Unit continues to forecast that the PF and President Edgar Lungu will be able to use their control of the security services and their substantial incumbency advantages from control over state institutions to secure another victory in 2021.

But UPND Deputy Spokesperson, Cornelius Mweetwa says the party does not know the credibility of the people who conducted the report and will therefore not take serious the report.

Mr. Mweetwa tells Phoenix News in an interview that the best people to give an authentic report will be the Zambian people who have felt the suffering under the PF regime.

On the use of state institutions and security wings by the pf to secure the 2021 election victory, Mr. Mweetwa said the question of power and incumbency cannot be overlooked but the final power is in the hands of the voters.

He notes that past governments like UNIP and MMD were also incumbent but people still voted them out of power despite having the advantage of state resources.

PHOENIX NEWS