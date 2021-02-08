THE UPND in Eastern Province says it cannot concede defeat to the PF in the Vubwi council chairperson by-election.

And the MMD in Eastern Province says the Vubwi by-election was marred with electoral malpractices.

The Patriotic Front retained seat, polling 4,148 against UPND’s Given Sakala who got 2,912 while MMD’s Faindani Mbewe got 341 votes.

Returning officer Antony Chupa declared PF’s candidate Vincent Mwale winner of the by-election.

Seven thousand, five hundred and seventy people out of 18, 441 registered voters voted while 169 ballot papers were rejected.

The by-election was necessitated by the death of Joshua Daka.

Eastern Province PF chairperson Andrew Lubusha expressed gratitude with the results adding that it reflects the confidence that the people of Vubwi have in President Edgar Lungu.

“We would like to sincerely thank the people of Vubwi for the continued confidence that they have exhibited in His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and we would like to assure the people of Vubwi that we will live up to our words and promises. We’ll continue to

bring development to the people of Vubwi and we will ensure that the promises we made during the campaigns with Vincent Mwale are fulfilled,” said Lubusha.

But Eastern Province UPND chairperson Johabie Mtonga said to him, his party won the by-election because the ruling party used all government machinery.

“The PF had all the machinery, look at the vehicles which they had, look at the ministers, the MPs, the council chairpersons the entire province, they were all in Vubwi against our provincial team headed by myself. Again, when you talk about Chitenge material for the PF, it is like sand in the ocean. They were giving out money K40 per person, they were giving mealie-meal to the voters. There were trucks and trucks here. So, to me with this vote buying, when it comes to general election, we will nicely hammer them, they will be nowhere to be seen. This time around, we cannot concede defeat to PF because their behaviour and what they have done,” Mtonga said.

He accused the PF of having created poverty among people and later distribute Chitenge materials and resources during by-elections.

“Look at the results; we were beating them in a number of polling stations. The Electoral Commission of Zambia should protect Zambia,” Mtonga said.

Eastern Province MMD chairperson Yolamu Jere said the campaigns were spoiled by malpractices in the last five days.

“In the last five days of the campaigns, the PF came with a lot of money, they were giving people K40 to K50 and the headmen were getting K100 and a Chitenge material. Those who were bringing people to vote for the PF were also being paid. They brought a lot of Malawians, especially in Chisaka area to come and vote for PF. So basically, it was money working, it was money talking,” said Jere.