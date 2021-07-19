Headmen in Chipangali District Mugubudu area of Eastern Province have resolved to ensure that the United Party for National Development (UPND) Alliance presidential candidate Hakainde Hichilema is elected as Zambia’s Seventh (7th) Head of State and Government.

During a meeting with UPND Eastern Province leadership and UPND advanced party from Lusaka for the National Youth Chairperson Gilbert Liswaniso, traditional leaders chorused Mr. Hichilema in person to hear how he plans to guarantee economic relief in Zambia once elected.

According to a statement released to the media by UPND media team, the traditional leaders urged the UPND entourage to facilitate an interaction with Mr. Hichilema to listen to the UPND poverty alleviation agenda as the farming community in the chiefdom is resolved to change of government, after years of worsening vulnerability.

“UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema must not be afraid to come and interact with us and our subjects as the people of Chipangali want a change of government, so that we can put in a leadership capable of improving our livelihood both of the young and ageing generation as opposed to a party that is only giving us Chitenge material and T shirts,” headmen implored UPND leaders.

After the meeting with the Headmen, a 23-year-old Lukuzye Ward aspiring councillor Charles Kapwata called on the people in the area not only to vote for him alone but to ensure that President Hakainde Hichilema received maximum votes, as the community is desirous of change.

And UPND Chipangali Constituency Parliamentary candidate Moses Masala said voting for UPND Alliance team is total transformation of positive change from a deplorable life of neglect imposed by the less concerned Patriotic Front (PF) led by Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

“UPND brings good agricultural governance, cheap fertilizer and a ready market for agricultural produce which will alleviate poverty, as a direct consequence of improved incomes and nutrition” he said.

And UPND Provincial Chairlady Martha Mulenga urged the electorate to rally behind all the UPND Alliance aspiring candidates in Chipangali Constituency.

“On 12th August 2021, let us vote for President Hakainde Hichilema and all UPND Alliance candidates at Parliamentary and Local Government level and ensure that after casting or voting, each one of us protect votes,” Ms. Mulenga advised.

David Zimba, a farmer lamented the high price of fertilizer fetching at K900 for a 50 kilogramme bag which he fears will negatively affect attainment of a good produce.

“I pray that you will fulfil your promises on us as peasant farmers currently faced with a lot of agricultural challenges. Annually, we are always treated to late and insufficient farming input delivery, and no ready market, for produce after a harvest, be assured of maximum votes here in Chipangali,” Zimba assured Liswaniso’s delegation.